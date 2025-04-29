Spring Cleaning: Senior living expert shares tips for decluttering

As the time for spring cleaning comes around, we're learning about some ways to help the seniors in our lives declutter.

By: Christian Hans

Spring cleaning is a time to declutter your home, but that can be challenging for older people

News 9 spoke with Crystal Self, the owner of Oklahoma City's senior in-home care group, Right at Home, to learn some tips for helping seniors declutter.

Q: Why is it so important for seniors to have a clean, decluttered home?

A: The primary reason is probably just safety, being able to safely get from the bed to the bathroom, the kitchen to their favorite chair. There are a lot of times it becomes challenging just because they may not be able to keep things picked up themselves. Plus, things get hidden, light switches, plugs, important mail, things like that, that they have trouble dealing with on a day-to-day basis.

Q: How can you keep this process sensitive, respectful, but also get through the process?

A: Start with a good conversation. You know, 'Mom, I'd really love to help you with the mail that's on the kitchen table Saturday morning, I'm going to bring over a cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll.' I think if you make it something that you do together with them, don't try to do it for them, don't come in and rush, but take your time, because they know everything about their stuff, and you can learn a lot. It can be a really great process for them, and you might see them relax.

Q: What are some other tips that you can give us on how to get to this through this process?

A: It may seem overwhelming to them, so I suggest maybe starting with their closet. As we get older, things that fit us 10 years ago that we're just the perfect dress, the perfect suit, the outfit does not fit. So, maybe start with the small space, the closet, and go 'OK, this is a donation, no, I'm keeping that forever.'

Q: What are a few other tips?

A: Some things may just be worn out, and you can take care of those right away, and that makes a dent in the process. You may want to share things, though. If they're having a hard time deciding, don't push it. I think that gives them the opportunity to think about it, and you'd be surprised how much they enjoy it once you start talking.

Q: Do you put a time frame on it?

A: I don't think I would. I think that time that you get to spend with them, if you kind of frame it as, 'I'm going to enjoy this quality time,' I wouldn't put a rush on anything. Sometimes situations force you to rush, and if you can have the conversation where everything is going great and they could maybe be a part of the process, that's the best approach.