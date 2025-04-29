Made in Oklahoma Month shines a light on local brands

April is Made in Oklahoma Month, shining a spotlight on local companies that help power the state's economy.

By: Graham Dowers

Emily Shuping, Director of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, traveled from Pawhuska to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share how buying local makes a difference.

"The Made in Oklahoma Coalition represents Oklahoma food and beverage companies from all across the state, and these products can be found in your favorite local grocery stores and your favorite restaurant," Shuping said. "Oklahomans can get out there and support local through so many different ways."

Boosting the Oklahoma Economy

Choosing Oklahoma-made products is more than a shopping choice, it's an investment in the local economy.

"Oklahoma Companies generate over $5.1 billion in revenue for the state of Oklahoma each year and employ over 50,000 Oklahomans," Shuping said. "So when you make a choice to buy local, you're supporting jobs in your local community and keeping tax dollars here in the state."

How to Find Made in Oklahoma Products

Shoppers can easily identify locally made products by looking for the red MIO logo. Shuping says that many restaurants also carry certified Oklahoma-made goods on their menus.

The primary focus of the MIO Coalition is to raise awareness about Oklahoma brands. One familiar favorite is Milo's Sweet Tea, which is produced in Owasso and distributed nationwide.

"They have one of two production facilities here in the state of Oklahoma, and those products are sent all over the nation," Shuping said.

Popular brands like Griffin's, Head Country BBQ Sauce, and Shawnee Mills are among the other well-known brands that have made Oklahoma their home.

