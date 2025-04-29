Severe storms bring heavy rain, flooding risk rises

Severe storms overnight have brought heavy rain, adding to a rising threat of flooding. Follow along for the latest severe weather updates.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 9:04 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms have formed over vast swaths of Oklahoma on Tuesday morning, bringing rain and severe conditions to many parts of the state.

🌧️ Current Alerts, Watches and Warnings:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Osage, Pawnee and Washington Counties until 7 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties until 10 a.m.

---

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding (2 to 4 inches of rain possible). In central Oklahoma, there is a very high risk for flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma Counties until 8 a.m.

Behind the cold front, storms become more of a wind and hail threat
