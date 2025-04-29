Guatemalan national pleads guilty to re-entering the country illegally before causing deadly Elk City crash

Guatemalan national, Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, pleads guilty to illegal re-entry after being convicted in a deadly crash in Beckham County.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 5:47 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, the man convicted of killing six people in a crash in Elk City, pleads guilty to re-entering the country illegally.

Paxtor-Oxlaj, a 45-year-old Guatemalan national, was travelling near Route 66 and Oklahoma Highway 34 in Beckham County when he struck another vehicle. Six passengers were killed, including five children, and a seventh was critically injured.

Investigators say Paxtor-Oxlaj was deported in June of 2010 and returned to the country without permission.

Paxtor-Oxlaj will be sentenced in federal court within the next 90 days.
