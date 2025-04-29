Fur Ever Friends Rescue in need of support months after fire kills dozens of animals

Choctaw's Fur Ever Friends animal rescue seeks support months after a devastating fire claimed the lives of many rescues.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

Months after a fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at Choctaw’s only animal rescue, Fur Ever Friends, the owner’s best friend told News 9 on Monday that it is still in need of support.

On Jan. 21, a fire along Redbud Road near Henney Road in Choctaw killed 12 dogs, 20 goats and four pot-bellied pigs.

“When I say everything, I mean everything. She lost dog food, dog bowls, dog collars, dog beds, dog crates, freezers that she had stored all the dog food," said Kim West, the owner’s best friend.

The owner, Diane, is not going to rebuild, West said.

"She is almost 70 years old. This has took a very deep toll on her, and she's got a mother that's 88-years-old that she is taking care of that has Alzheimer's."

What little remained of the rescue was demolished last week.

"This last week, when they were tearing down the building and everything, she could tell you exactly where each animal was in that fire that we were unable to get and when you love animals that deep, that's not just a rescue. That's personal,” West explained.

West shared that other rescues stepped in to help with the remaining dogs, but the organization is still in desperate need of fosters.

"The dogs that she does have and still, the dogs that are in foster care and still at some of the other rescues, those are still Diane's responsibilities,” West said, which means Diane is footing the bill for nearly 50 dogs, including their vet expenses.

West added that Diane has 47 dogs in her care – all of which need forever homes and or temporary foster homes.

You can contact Kim West on Facebook to coordinate assistance.