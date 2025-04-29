Must see: Baseball-size hail in Mangum, Oklahoma

Baseball-sized hail slams southern Oklahoma, putting homes and vehicles at risk—get insights from News 9's Chief Meteorologist about the severe weather event.

By: Carrie Winchel

Hail larger than baseballs fell in Mangum, Oklahoma, Monday evening as severe storms moved across the southern part of the state.

A viewer sent a picture comparing a baseball and a hailstone that fell. Watch the video at the top of this story to see the huge hailstone.

Image Provided By: Taunda Jenkins

Image Provided By: Darrell Sisler

Image Provided By: Terri Petzold

"This is the kind of hail that can hurt you," News 9's Chief Meteorologist David Payne warned, noting hail that size could do extreme damage to homes and vehicles.

"That is a horrible, horrible hailstorm," Payne said, though that storm has weakened as of 8:55 p.m. Monday.

