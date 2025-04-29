Must see: Baseball-size hail in Mangum, Oklahoma

Monday, April 28th 2025, 9:27 pm
Hail larger than baseballs fell in Mangum, Oklahoma, Monday evening as severe storms moved across the southern part of the state.
A viewer sent a picture comparing a baseball and a hailstone that fell. Watch the video at the top of this story to see the huge hailstone.
Image Provided By: Taunda Jenkins
Image Provided By: Darrell Sisler
Image Provided By: Terri Petzold
"This is the kind of hail that can hurt you," News 9's Chief Meteorologist David Payne warned, noting hail that size could do extreme damage to homes and vehicles.
"That is a horrible, horrible hailstorm," Payne said, though that storm has weakened as of 8:55 p.m. Monday.
