Must see: Baseball-size hail in Mangum, Oklahoma

Baseball-sized hail slams southern Oklahoma, putting homes and vehicles at risk—get insights from News 9's Chief Meteorologist about the severe weather event.

Monday, April 28th 2025, 9:27 pm

By: Carrie Winchel


MANGUM, Okla. -

Hail larger than baseballs fell in Mangum, Oklahoma, Monday evening as severe storms moved across the southern part of the state.

LIVE UPDATES: OKC braces for severe weather: Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding possible

A viewer sent a picture comparing a baseball and a hailstone that fell. Watch the video at the top of this story to see the huge hailstone.

Mangum, Oklahoma hail April 28 2025Image Provided By: Taunda Jenkins

Mangum Hail, April 28, 2025Image Provided By: Darrell Sisler

Mangum Hail, April 28, 2025Image Provided By: Terri Petzold

"This is the kind of hail that can hurt you," News 9's Chief Meteorologist David Payne warned, noting hail that size could do extreme damage to homes and vehicles.

"That is a horrible, horrible hailstorm," Payne said, though that storm has weakened as of 8:55 p.m. Monday.

OKC Weather info

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 28th, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025