Oklahoma County Detention Center employee arrested, fired after inmate homicide investigation

By: Destini Pittman

An Oklahoma County Detention Center employee was arrested and fired following an ongoing investigation into an inmate's death at the detention center on April 25.

Monday, Debbie Binkley was arrested on a charge of willful neglect to perform duty. On Tuesday, her charges were upgraded to Second Degree Manslaughter, which is a criminal felony.

Officials with the detention center say her employment has been terminated.

According to investigators, Binkley failed to take appropriate action during a fatal altercation between two inmates. Evidence showed that during the incident, a third inmate made four urgent phone calls to the facility’s camera operations center, reporting the sounds of an assault. Binkley answered two of the calls but did not notify security staff or supervisors to intervene, officials said.

Twenty minutes after the final call, another officer discovered the assaulted inmate, Clinton Pike, during a routine sight check. Pike later died at the hospital. His cellmate, Orenzo Byrd, has been arrested and accused of murder.

"Negligence that jeopardizes the safety of individuals in our custody will not be tolerated," said Paul Timmons, CEO of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. "Our commitment to maintaining the security and welfare of all inmates and staff requires that every employee uphold the highest standards of professionalism. When they do not, they will be held accountable to the fullest extent."