Parkinson's Rally Walk set for Saturday at Wheeler Park

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City's Parkinson's Rally Walk is set for Saturday at Wheeler Park. The event supports Parkinson's patients and their families across Oklahoma.

Bruce McIntyre, CEO of Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance, and Mike Riley, a Parkinson's patient who is an artist and former healthcare executive, joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the event and to view some artwork that Riley had created.

What is the Parkinson's Rally Walk all about?

"This event at Wheeler Ferris Wheel, the Parkinson's Rally Walk, is all about supporting Parkinson's patients and families in Oklahoma," McIntyre said.

What is the significance of this event for you?

"It's very important. It obviously raises funds, but it's social and it's active. It's so much fun," Riley said. "You know, as a Parkinson's patient, it's really important to exercise your physical body, but also your mind. That's why I paint. It's really fun."

How does it feel to paint artwork and exercise your mind?

"The endorphins that are created bring you happiness and joy," Riley said. "And also says it can help heal the brain as well."

Why is it important for people to show up and support the event?

"When someone's diagnosed with Parkinson's, they're dealing with tremor and slowness of movement and rigidity and all these things they don't want," McIntyre said. "But the thing we're trying to help people do with over 80 programs around the state is to stay physically, cognitively, and socially active, and Mike is involved in everything, and painting is one of those really fun examples of what he's doing."

More information can be found about the Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance on their official website.