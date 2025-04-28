OKC Marathon: Senior, kids races rescheduled for Thursday following weekend storms

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's Senior and Kids Marathons, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 26, have been officially rescheduled for Thursday due to severe weather in the metro.

By: Anna Denison

Marathon organizers announced that the Senior Marathon will now take place at 3 p.m., followed by the Kids Marathon at 4 p.m. on Thursday. They will both take place in lower Scissortail Park in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: OKC Memorial Marathon

Senior groups or school groups who choose to run on their own can reach out to marathon organizers to have their medals shipped or delivered to them.

The 5K, Senior, and Kids races were initially delayed Saturday morning after storms moved into the area.

While the 5K was rescheduled for Sunday and held following the start of the main marathon, officials decided to postpone the remaining Saturday events for safety.

