ReMerge CEO shares tips for building strong, healthy friendships

By: Graham Dowers

Friendships, especially among women, can be some of life’s most enriching relationships, but they can also bring challenges. Erin Engelke, CEO of ReMerge, joined News 9 to discuss how women can recognize healthy friendships, set boundaries, and navigate the complexities of evolving relationships.

Recognizing a Healthy Friendship

Engelke emphasized that while women often deeply invest in their friendships, it's important to recognize red flags.

"We as women hunger for strong female relationships and friendships," Engelke said. "At times, women in particular have a tendency to just give in to a friendship because we want it, even though it might not feel right."

A key sign of a healthy friendship, Engelke said, is having a friend who respects the season of life you’re in.

"If a friend makes you feel bad because you can't spend time with them or they put you down because of your season of life, that is a sure trigger," Engelke said.

The Importance of Open, Judgment-Free Communication

Engelke also stressed the value of communication without judgment.

"If you get to sit with a friend and you get to share whatever you need or want is going on in your life with safety and with an understanding that you're going to be loved and supported no matter what, that is pretty special," Engelke said.

She noted that judgment, even when unintended, can erode trust. Safe friendships are rooted in understanding and unconditional support.

Finding Friends Who Bring Out the Best in You

Engelke says women can be especially critical of themselves and each other, which makes it crucial to surround yourself with positive influences.

"There is a time and a place to have a friendship where you can have them tell you that you've got the broccoli in the teeth," Engelke said.

This concept refers to a friend’s ability to kindly offer constructive feedback, not just about food mishaps, but about life decisions, in a way that uplifts rather than tears down.

When It’s Time to Let Go

One of Engelke’s strongest messages was about the importance of letting go of unhealthy friendships.

Even if a friendship once brought joy, Engelke said, it's natural for relationships to evolve, and sometimes end.

Quality Over Quantity

Finally, Engelke reminded viewers not to measure their friendships against curated social media posts showcasing large friend groups.

"Sometimes it's more about the quality of the few than the quantity," Engelke said, encouraging women to value deeper, more meaningful connections over large circles of acquaintances.