Calderon Dance Festival to bring free performances and classes to Myriad Gardens

The Calderon Dance Festival will return to the Myriad Botanical Gardens this May, honoring the lasting legacy of Shannon Calderon-Primeau through the performing arts.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Honoring a pillar of the community

Erika Vasquez, Dance Director for Oklahoma City Public Schools and niece of Calderon-Primeau, joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages porch to preview the upcoming festival, which celebrates her aunt's impact on the arts and Hispanic communities.

"Shannon Calderon was my aunt, and she was just a pioneer in the Hispanic community, in the arts community, and she did so much for students to be able to take dance in any way possible," Vasquez said. "She loved her students, and so many loved Shannon."

Calderon-Primeau passed away unexpectedly in 2015. To honor her legacy, friends, family, and supporters have come together to organize the Calderon Dance Festival.

Festival Highlights and Details

This year’s event will take place Saturday, May 18, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Myriad Gardens — and it’s free and open to the public.

Festivalgoers can expect an exciting lineup, including:

Free dance classes for all ages and abilities, from babies to seniors Performances are spread throughout the entire Myriad Botanical Gardens Headliners like Anthony Thomas, the Grammy Award-winning choreographer behind Janet Jackson’s iconic videos Musical performances by Edgar Cruz and Revolso, a flamenco group from New Mexico A street dance battle with cash prizes

"That's the incredible thing. It is absolutely free," Vasquez said. "Anyone can come, with all abilities, and take class that day."

A Focus on Youth and Community Connection

Organizers say the festival’s focus is on building community and encouraging young people to find their voice through the arts.

"It is so important to get kids involved in any kind of art form. They need an outlet. They need something to do that makes them feel heard and expressed," Vasquez said.

The event will be held rain or shine on May 18. Supporters include OK Let's Dance, Art Moves, and many others committed to keeping Shannon Calderon-Primeau’s vision alive.

