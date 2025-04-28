Winners of 2025 OKC Memorial Marathon reflect on race, community spirit

The winners of the 2025 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, Ashley Carreon and Al Maeder, joined News 9 on Monday morning to discuss their victories and reflect on the significance of the event.

By: Graham Dowers

Carreon, who captured her first Memorial Marathon win after finishing third last year, and Maeder, a returning champion, shared their experiences on the course, their strategies for success, and what it means to be part of a race that honors the 168 lives lost in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

In a live studio interview, the two runners opened up about the emotions, challenges, and meaning behind one of Oklahoma City's most important community events.

How did you feel getting up the morning after your big win?

Al Maeder:

"Pretty sore this morning. Yesterday, the adrenaline kind of carried me through the day, and I felt okay, but you know, slow to get started this morning, but again, you're still kind of right."

Ashley, you came in third last year. Were you determined that this would be your year?

Ashley Carreon:

"I thought I had a good shot. I had some good training leading up to it, and then I had my best half-marathon time in January, so I thought I had a good shot, and I was just like 'This is probably like my year, so I'm going to go for it."

During the race, you stayed calm even when another runner was ahead. What were you thinking?

Ashley Carreon:

"I'm just pretty focused. I just told myself I'm going to run my race, try to stay relaxed, try to stay pretty even. I knew the conditions. It was humid, so it was easy to become pretty depleted at the end. So I wanted to just save some for the last half of the race."

Kat was ahead of you at one point. Was that part of your plan?

Ashley Carreon:

"I just know she's a really strong runner and just really good at pacing. She's my friend. We run together sometimes. And so, she's so inspiring with all of her accomplishments. And yeah, I just knew if I kept her in my sights that she would stay pretty strong. So yeah."

Al, your energy was contagious. What was going through your mind during the marathon?

Al Maeder:

"Yeah. I mean, it's funny because I really don't feel like I'm that animated."

(As video played of Al biting his shirt and charging toward the finish)

Al Maeder:

"At the race, yes. I don't know. Once you just kind of get it, it's almost like just a combination of everything builds."

"The excitement just builds the whole time. I mean, you know, the bike guy was kind of teasing with me because so many people were, like, saying my name. You know, which is just crazy. A lot of them I know, but a lot of them I probably don't know. They just kind of see the bib or have seen me run before. He's like, man, he's like, oh, everybody out here is like, knows you, is cheering you on. And it's just like crazy. I'm like, well, you know, obviously, hopefully I want to get to the line, you know, for everyone watching. But yeah, it's obviously just kind of a lot of excitement comes out at the end, you know, after you've run that hard for that long. And I'm, you know, it just happens and I... I don't know. It's nothing I planned, but it just always feels like a moment."

Now that you’ve had a little time to reflect, what are your thoughts 24 hours after winning?

Ashley Carreon:

"Oh, um, I'm just really proud to like that. Um, just to, you know, put the good race together and, um, yeah, I'm just happy, honestly, that it's, it's done like not in a bad way, but it's just like a culmination of, you know, all the hard work. Now, that stress is gone, and I can just relax and recover."

Al Maeder:

"Yeah um definitely kind of kind of looking back last day I just I do think I'm um you know it's almost kind of that running joke like I've done it a bunch and I've won and I had a lot of success last few years but just not like taking it for granted I'm like I know I'll not be able to compete this high level hopefully I'll be competing for a long time but um you know it's just not like I like to take it for granted."

"And just really try to take a step back. And it's not even about winning and losing. Obviously, I've had tons of success. And I love to win, as you can see. But just really trying to understand, you know, doing something that you love and that you love for the community. And just not trying to get too caught up in everything being perfect every time. Because I know it won't be."

Were you heading back to work after your big wins?

Ashley Carreon:

"Yes. My manager and my co-worker they're very flexible, and we've got to move some people around."

Al Maeder:

"You work with Integris Health, and you work with SSM. I'm going to give them a little shout-out for letting me come in a little late."

"We're also a sponsor for some level of the race, so SSM Health and the marathon kind of go hand-in-hand. So, yes, SSM Health in Midwest City. I will be going in soon."

Any final thoughts on what the race means to you?

Al Maeder:

"Yeah, and, you know, I've probably said it a bunch of times, but this race to this community, it feels bigger. You know, I had friends watching, you know, your broadcast, which is crazy, from different states. Like all over, and they're like, the um not just the coverage but like the attention that this marathon gets positively is like they're like it's crazy like watching you know a local race at this level that's not a major not bringing in pro people but like have such a big like following and they can watch and big impact and they're like it it's just crazy, you know. I mean, having runners on the news and you know, like the stuff like that, that's just, it is like an important race for this city, so it's awesome."

Ashley Carreon and Al Maeder left an indelible mark on the 2025 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon — not just by winning, but by showing what passion, community, and perseverance look like at the finish line.