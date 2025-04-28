Amazing Athlete Kaleb Smith

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for April 28, 2025, is Kaleb Smith from Carl Albert High School.

By: News 9

Kaleb is a senior at Carl Albert, a back-to-back state champion in swimming, and is class valedictorian!

He's also actively involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serving his community through volunteering.

This fall, he will attend Howard University to major in biology.

He ultimately wants to become a pediatric cardiologist.

