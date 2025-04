Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly crash on Lake Hefner Parkway.

By: Summer Miller

-

Oklahoma City Police say one person was killed after a crash on the Lake Hefner Parkway early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on southbound Lake Hefner near Britton Road around 1 a.m.

Police say the car left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.