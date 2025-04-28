Exclusive: Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto joins in on the Blitz

Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto is on the Blitz!

By: Dean Blevins

The Oklahoma City Thunder have earned some valuable time off. Repeating from a season ago, the #1 seed in the Western Conference ran through its first-round opponent in the playoffs.

Memphis was no match for a healthy and hungry Thunder team that is playing like it is on a mission.

As they await their second-round foe – the winner of the Clipper v Nugget series – OKC will have added time to prepare. But as Matt Pinto tells me, “I’m not rooting for or against anyone because whoever we play the rest of the way is very good.”

The radio voice of the Thunder has been a regular part of our Blitz for several years. Matt joined us live on the Blitz Sunday night. Enjoy the interview!