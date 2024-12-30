Utility Pole Knocked Over In SE Oklahoma City Crash

Monday, December 30th 2024, 4:54 am
A utility pole was damaged in a vehicle crash Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said OG&E was notified after a crash on southbound I-35 knocked over a utility pole near Southeast 51st Street.
A single lane of I-35 has been closed due to the wreck.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
