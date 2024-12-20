5 Things We Know About OSDE’s Proposed Social Studies Standards For Oklahoma Schools

From Bible teachings to tracking illegal immigration in schools – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed a host of controversial changes to Oklahoma education. Walters spoke about those proposals in Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

By: News 9, Jordan Fremstad

From Bible teachings to tracking illegal immigration in schools – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed a host of controversial changes to Oklahoma education. Walters spoke about those proposals in Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

1. Teaching elements of Christianity

Walters has promised to enforce teachings from the Bible in classrooms as part of new social studies standards. Under the new proposed social studies guidelines, the Oklahoma State Department of Education includes several changes focusing on Christianity.

For example, first graders would be expected to explain the significance of the phrase “under God.” Second graders would have to learn about the “teachings of Jesus of Nazareth”.

"These standards are pro-American; they're pro-American exceptionalism and they strengthen civics and an understanding of our constitution in every grade level," said Walters, at Thursday's board meeting. "Underneath these standards, our children will learn the full and true context of our nation's founding and the principles that made America great and will continue to make us an exceptional country."

2. Religious rights advocates disagree with these proposals

The religious freedom advocacy organization, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said Walters is abusing his power to further a political agenda.

“Ryan Walters, backed by his Christian Nationalist allies, is once again abusing his power to proselytize our public-school students and further a political agenda instead of teaching our students facts and history,” said Americans United President and CEO Rachel Laser, in a statement. “Some of the most problematic standards are aimed at the youngest, most impressionable students: first and second graders.”

3. One Oklahoma school already has plans for the possible standards

News 9 reported in August that Arga Public Schools responded to a June directive from Walters to teach from the Bible in classrooms.

Agra Public Schools superintendent, Jeff Kelly, responded to an email blast from Walters, thanking the state education official for his directive because, “we desperately need the Bible back in our schools, and this directive will give us the necessary protection/cover."

4. The public can weigh in on the changes

All proposals have an approval process. The public has about a month to offer feedback on the possible changes. People can submit comments about these proposed changes until Jan. 21, according to OSDE's website.

5. Oklahoma lawmakers get the final word

The social studies and science standards will be presented to the Oklahoma State Board of Education in February 2025. If approved, they will be submitted to the legislature for final approval.