Flavor Of Oklahoma: Cafe De L'asie Brings Flavor And Heart To Downtown Oklahoma City

Cafe De L'asie owner Chef Vuong Nguyen blends childhood memories, creativity, and gourmet flair to bring unique Asian-inspired dishes to downtown OKC.

By: Lacie Lowry

At Cafe De L'asie on Main Street and Robinson Avenue, the lunch rush is a whirlwind of energy.

Chef Vuong Nguyen and his team pride themselves on their efficiency, ensuring customers are served within a 30-minute window.

“The adrenaline starts rushing, and we get people in and out,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen opened the restaurant in 2020, facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic head-on.

“That first year was brutal,” he said. “Nobody was here. Nobody was downtown. We barely scraped by.”

Now, Cafe De L'asie is bustling, with Nguyen’s Asian-inspired menu becoming a hit among locals.

His signature honey sriracha steamed buns are a favorite.

“It’s like a spicy chicken sandwich in a different form,” Nguyen explained.

Another standout is the pork belly steamed bun, which he described as a nostalgic nod to his grandmother’s cooking.

Crafting Dishes with Heart and Heritage

Born in Oklahoma City and having split his childhood between Oklahoma and New Jersey, Nguyen draws culinary inspiration from his family and his experiences.

“I mainly interpret my grandma’s recipes,” he said.

His latest creation, a Vietnamese meat pie, blends tradition with a chef’s touch.

“Back in the day, they were hollow inside, and I wanted to fix that,” Nguyen said.

Packed with chicken, fish sauce, oyster sauce, and aromatic spices, the meat pies are a comforting snack.

Expansion and a Vision for the Future

Nguyen recently returned to his roots, opening a second location at The Collective, where his restaurant journey began.

He hopes to further expand his concept, envisioning a drive-thru offering his gourmet yet accessible menu.

For those unfamiliar with Asian cuisine, Nguyen plans to add helpful menu descriptions to ease customers’ intimidation.

“If you don’t know what to order, we’ll suggest the top two dishes everyone loves—and if you don’t like them, we’ll refund you,” he said.

From surviving a pandemic to creating crowd-pleasing dishes, Nguyen’s journey is a testament to resilience and passion.

As he put it, “I just like to eat—and I love sharing that with others.”