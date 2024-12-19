First Responders Investigate Southeast Oklahoma City Wreck

First responders are investigating a wreck near Southeast 89th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City early Thursday morning.

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 4:42 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

First responders were on the scene of a wreck Thursday morning near Southeast 89th Street and Sunnylane Road in Southeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

Police are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.
