Gov. Stitt Signs Order Requiring Full-Time State Employees To Return The Office In 2025, Ending Remote Work

By: News On 6, News 9

Full-time employees of state agencies are required to return to in-office work environments by Feb. 1, 2025, according to a new executive order.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2024-29 on Wednesday requiring state employees to return to the office.

“COVID altered the way we did business for a time, but that time has passed. Now, we need to put stewardship of taxpayer dollars as our top priority,” Governor Stitt said in a statement. “Oklahomans deserve a government that operates with full accountability and delivers services effectively. Returning to traditional work environments is a critical step in achieving that goal.”

Here are the key provisions of the executive order, according to Gov. Stitt's office:

Return to Office Deadline: All full-time state employees are required to perform their duties in their assigned office, facility, or field location by February 1, 2025. Limited Exceptions: Agency executives may approve exceptions for: Employees with non-standard work hours (e.g., evenings, weekends, holidays), roles where in-office employment is deemed unreasonable, and agencies facing office space constraints that would require additional expenditures to accommodate employees. Transparency and Accountability: Agencies utilizing exceptions must report details to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), including employee job descriptions and anticipated return dates. Quarterly reports on remote or hybrid workforce composition will be submitted to OMES starting March 31, 2025.

Stitt said this aligns with his admin's efforts to ensure transparency while optimizing the efficiency of government services.

“It’s time for our government to fully return to the workplace," said Rick Rose, state COO and OMES director. "By bringing state employees back to their offices, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing the best, most efficient service possible for the people of Oklahoma.”