Broadway Street Blocked Off In Moore Due To Accident

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 6:24 am
Broadway Street is blocked near Industrial Boulevard in Moore due to a car crash.
Crews on the scene said a white car struck a dump truck trailer, causing damage to both vehicles.
Authorities said there were no injuries.
There is no timeline for when the road will be back open.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
