Broadway Street Blocked Off In Moore Due To Accident

Broadway Street is completely blocked near Industrial Boulevard in Moore due to a car crash.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 6:24 am

By: News 9


Crews on the scene said a white car struck a dump truck trailer, causing damage to both vehicles.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

There is no timeline for when the road will be back open.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
