Judge Denies Oklahoma Country Music Star Garth Brooks Request To Dismiss Sexual-Assault Lawsuit

A federal judge in California denied Garth Brooks’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by Jane Roe, a former makeup artist, but has stayed the case pending the outcome of a related lawsuit in Mississippi.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled on Dec. 11 that Roe’s claims of sexual misconduct, including assault, battery, and violations of California civil rights laws, will not proceed until the Mississippi court addresses related issues. The judge also denied Roe’s application to submit documents for in-camera review as moot, stating it was unnecessary for his decision.

Roe filed her lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 3, alleging that Brooks subjected her to sexual misconduct, including rape, between 2019 and 2024 while she worked as a makeup artist for him and his wife. Brooks had removed the case to federal court based on diversity jurisdiction.

The court noted that Brooks filed a separate defamation and emotional distress lawsuit against Roe in Mississippi just days before she initiated her California case. Roe’s attorneys alleged that Brooks’ Mississippi filing was a “forum-shopping” tactic to deny her access to California’s anti-SLAPP protections.

While Brooks argued that Roe’s claims should be dismissed as compulsory counterclaims in the Mississippi case, Judge Fitzgerald deferred to the Mississippi court to resolve jurisdictional and procedural matters first.

The judge ordered Brooks to notify the California court of any rulings in the Mississippi case within ten court days, emphasizing that dismissal of Roe’s case would be inappropriate at this time.

The allegations remain unresolved, and both cases are ongoing.

What happened?

Country music star Garth Brooks released a statement responding to accusations of sexual assault and battery on October 3.

In the statement, Brooks said:

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Brooks was accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit according to a complaint filed in California on October 3.

The complaint from "Jane Roe," who says she was a hairstylist and makeup artist for Brooks, states that the alleged incidents occurred in 2019.

The complaint alleges that Jane Roe worked for Brooks' wife in 1999, but began working for Brooks as well in 2019.

Jane Roe alleges that Brooks became aware that Roe was experiencing financial difficulties, and used his continual additional income as a way to take advantage.

What does the complaint say?

The complaint alleges that Brooks took advantage of Roe's financial difficulties. Roe claims that in 2019, Brooks sexually assaulted her on a trip to Los Angeles.

Roe claims that Brooks brought her alone on his private plane, and booked a single hotel room for them to share. It was there that Roe claims Brooks sexually assaulted her.

Brooks was accused of regularly speaking of sexual objects, changing clothing in front of Roe, sending explicit text messages, and frequently making sexually explicit remarks.

The complaint also alleges that in October of 2019, Brooks groped Roe on a separate trip to Los Angeles.

The complaint notes that due to the frequency of his alleged actions, it is "inevitable that other employees of Brooks likely saw or heard."

Roe claims that she was unable to continue working for Brooks, and around May 2021 moved states.

Roe also claimed that when her counsel contacted Brooks to disclose that she was prepared to file a complaint, Brooks allegedly filed a preemptive abusive complaint against Roe on September 13, 2024. The filing under the name "John Doe" calls the allegations "wholly untrue." The complaint claims she threatened to sue him publically unless he gave her millions of dollars.

Brooks is accused of assault, battery, and sexual battery.