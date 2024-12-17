3 Suspects Accused Of Killing 2 Kansas Women Set To Appear In Court Tuesday

Three suspects accused of killing two Kansas women during a child custody exchange in Oklahoma's panhandle will appear in court Tuesday for preliminary hearings.

The case stems from the March disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, who vanished during a planned child custody exchange.

Their bodies were later discovered in a freezer that had been buried underground.

Among those appearing in court is Tifany Adams, the grandmother of Butler's children.

Adams, along with the other two defendants, Tad Cullum and Cole Twombly, faces murder charges connected to the discovery.

The hearings are set to begin at 9 a.m.

Two additional suspects waived their rights to preliminary hearings back in October. Their next scheduled court appearance is set for February 19th.

The disturbing details of this case have drawn national attention, particularly the circumstances surrounding the child custody exchange that turned deadly.

News 9 reported the search efforts for Butler and Kelley in March, which ended with authorities locating their remains in a remote area of the Oklahoma panhandle.

