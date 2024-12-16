Several Oklahoma Schools Receive Hoax Threats Monday

Moore and Yukon High School were placed under a lockdown Monday morning after receiving hoax threats that were investigated by police.

Several schools in Oklahoma were put into lockdown on Monday after receiving threats police determined to be hoaxes.

MOORE HIGH SCHOOL

Moore High School has lifted its lockdown after police investigated a hoax threat, according to Moore Police.

Students went into lockdown Monday morning after an anonymous source sent a threat to the school.

Police said this was part of a nationwide hoax, but they swept the school to ensure students were safe.

They said no one was injured.

Moore Public Schools sent a message to parents saying not to approach the school as police investigate.

The statement said:

MHS Families – The MHS campus is on lockdownafter administration received an anonymous threat. No one is injured. Families cannot approach the campus until the police finish sweeping the facility.

Law enforcement notified us that this appears to be a nationwide hoax. However, out of an abundance of caution, police are present and actively investigating.

We will update families and staff in 30 minutes.

MPS Administration

An update was sent after the investigation, saying:

MHS Families & Staff - The lockdown has been lifted. Students have been notified and classes will return to the normal schedule. We understand these situations can cause emotional distress. Faculty and staff are ready to assist. Please know that local law enforcement will continue to investigate the source of the threat. Should that be a local source we will pursue all legal options. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to keep our campuses and students safe. MPS Administration

YUKON HIGH SCHOOL

Yukon High School was also placed under lockdown Monday morning after a crisis line chat indicated an active shooter threat for the school, according to the Yukon Police Department.

YPD said after an investigation, they verified that the threat was a hoax.

They said officers would remain on scene as a precautionary measure.

TUTTLE HIGH SCHOOL

On Monday morning, Tuttle High School was placed under lockdown after receiving a threat determined to be a hoax.

Grady County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the threat was a hoax and that the origin was pinpointed to an IP address that indicates it came from overseas.

Tuttle High School says they remained under a lockdown as a safety precaution.

BETHANY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Bethany Public Schools was placed under lockdown for 15 minutes as a potential threat to the district was investigated by Bethany police.

The district said the threat was made through a crisis hotline but was determined to be identical to other hoax calls being made across the state.

Bethany Police determined the threat was not credible after investigating.

MUSTANG HIGH SCHOOL

Mustang Public Schools received a threat directed at the high school from the National Veterans Crisis Line that the school and Mustang Police investigated.

As a precaution, police swept the campus and surrounding areas and determined the threat to be a hoax.

They said they are taking additional safety measures even though the threat was not credible.

They sent a message to parents saying:

Mustang Families,

One of our core values at Mustang Public Schools is providing clear and timely communication to our community. This morning, the National Veterans Crisis Line notified us of a potential threat involving Mustang High School. School and district officials and the Mustang Police Department responded immediately to investigate. As a precaution and part of our emergency response plan, the Mustang Police Department swept the campus and area surrounding MHS.

We have since learned that similar messages were sent to several schools across Oklahoma and appear to have originated from outside the United States. Law enforcement agencies, including local, state, and federal authorities, are actively investigating this incident, which has been classified as a "swatting" hoax.

While there is no credible threat to Mustang High School, we are taking additional safety precautions, including increased police presence at MHS and additional patrols in the area. We are incredibly grateful for the swift response and ongoing support of our first responders.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We deeply value the trust you place in us to educate and care for your children, and we take that responsibility very seriously. If you have any questions or concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact our school office or an administrator directly.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support.



