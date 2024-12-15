Your Vote Counts: New Legislative Leadership Targets Government Waste, Income Tax Cuts, and Business Courts

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington for Your Vote Counts this week.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma’s Legislature is seeing bold new initiatives from its leadership. Speaker-elect Kyle Hilbert has launched a public portal to address government waste, while Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton prioritizes cutting the state income tax.

Both proposals aim to engage citizens and respond to voter concerns, but the outcomes remain uncertain.

Speaker-elect Kyle Hilbert Introduces Portal to Target Government Waste

Oklahoma House Speaker-elect Kyle Hilbert made headlines this week with the launch of a new public portal aimed at identifying and reducing government waste.

The tool allows Oklahomans to report duplicative spending or inefficiencies directly to the Legislature.

Political analyst Jason Dunnington expressed skepticism:

"These things usually are just gimmicky unless you actually do something with them."

He emphasized that it’s up to citizens and lawmakers to take action on the suggestions submitted.

On the other hand, Rep. Jon Echols praised Hilbert’s bold move, calling it “a big swing.”

“He is sending a clear message that he is going to run the most efficient government his one-third of the stool can run.”

The success of the initiative, however, will depend on how effectively lawmakers implement the recommendations from the portal.

Senate Pro Tem Paxton Pushes for Income Tax Cuts

Newly appointed Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton announced that his top legislative priority is cutting Oklahoma’s income tax. The Senate’s focus on tax reductions follows years of similar efforts by the House that failed to pass.

“I’m really happy with our two new leaders in the Oklahoma Legislature,” said Echols. “This is a big swing by Pro Tem Paxton, and I think it’s going to end up being a home run if he can deliver.”

However, Dunnington cautioned voters to pay attention to the specifics of any proposed tax cuts.

“When you say cut income tax, how much are we cutting it? A quarter of a percent? Half a percent? Each one of those reductions affects how we fund priorities like roads, bridges, and education."

The House and Senate’s leadership changes signal a renewed focus on economic policies, but both initiatives will require follow-through to address voters' concerns effectively.

Governor Stitt is prioritizing the creation of business courts in Oklahoma, a move supported by a task force led by Rep. Jon Echols. Meanwhile, rising turnpike tolls have sparked frustration among citizens, with calls for greater transparency and a long-term plan from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Governor Stitt Pushes for Business Courts in Oklahoma

Governor Kevin Stitt’s top legislative priority for the upcoming session is the establishment of business courts in Oklahoma, a move aimed at improving the state’s legal framework for businesses.

Rep. Jon Echols, chair of the Business Courts Task Force, expressed optimism about the proposal’s chances in the Legislature.

“Our task force unanimously recommended this to elected officials, and I have faith they will see it through."

He credited key lawmakers, including Senator Daniel, Senator Gallagher, and House Pro Tem Anthony Moore, for their leadership on the issue.

The goal of business courts is to provide a separate legal system to handle business-related cases, which other states in the region have successfully implemented.

Jason Dunnington:

“We need clear, consistent rules for businesses. Changing regulations after billions of dollars have been invested only pushes businesses away from Oklahoma.”

Turnpike Toll Increases Spark Outrage

Oklahoma residents are voicing frustration over rising turnpike tolls, with many questioning the lack of transparency and the failure to make the roads free as originally promised.

Rep. Jon Echols highlighted the disconnect between citizens and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA):

“Citizens are frustrated. They believe in infrastructure, but the OTA is losing their faith. If the roads will never be free, just say it. But the current approach is unsustainable.”

Political analyst Jason Dunnington echoed these concerns, recounting his own family’s surprise at toll costs during a recent trip.

“It feels like decisions are being made behind closed doors. The lack of clarity frustrates Oklahomans."

With turnpike rates nearing $20 for a round trip between Oklahoma City and Tulsa, many are demanding a long-term plan to address rising costs.