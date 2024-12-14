2 Children Sent To Hospital After Truck Strikes Golf Cart In SW Oklahoma City

Police said the two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday, December 14th 2024, 8:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two children were taken to a hospital after a truck struck a golf cart in SW Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police it happened near SW 25th Street and South Klein Avenue Friday night.

Police said five kids were selling candy from that golf cart with the lights off when a truck hit them.

Officers at the scene said two children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

