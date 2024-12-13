Amazing Athlete: Brynleigh Bell

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Dec. 13, 2024, is Brynleigh Bell!

By: News 9

Brynleigh plays tournament softball and school ball. She's also active in band and student council.

Her nominators say she is a born leader on and off the field. They also say she is a great role model for the younger kids and is always willing to help them.