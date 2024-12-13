Amazing Athlete: Brynleigh Bell

Friday, December 13th 2024, 4:48 pm
News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Dec. 13, 2024, is Brynleigh Bell!
Brynleigh plays tournament softball and school ball. She's also active in band and student council.
Her nominators say she is a born leader on and off the field. They also say she is a great role model for the younger kids and is always willing to help them.
