Amazing Athlete: Brynleigh Bell

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Dec. 13, 2024, is Brynleigh Bell!

Friday, December 13th 2024, 4:48 pm

By: News 9


News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Dec. 13, 2024, is Brynleigh Bell!

Brynleigh plays tournament softball and school ball. She's also active in band and student council.

Her nominators say she is a born leader on and off the field. They also say she is a great role model for the younger kids and is always willing to help them.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 13th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

November 27th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 15th, 2024

December 15th, 2024

December 15th, 2024

December 15th, 2024