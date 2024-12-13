Multi-Vehicle Wreck Affecting I-44 Traffic In NW Oklahoma City

Traffic in the northbound lanes of I-44 is being slowed by a wreck in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Friday, December 13th 2024, 7:47 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wreck involving multiple vehicles is impacting traffic Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which is located in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near northwest 50th Street.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.
