5 Injured After Fire At Tinker AFB

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 5:35 pm
Five people were injured in a fire at Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday.
According to Tinker AFB, there was a 'small fire in one of the industrial areas' around 9:30 a.m.
Tinker AFB officials said five people suffered injuries, one of whom was transported to a hospital to be treated.
Tinker AFB says that the cause of the incident is under investigation.
December 10th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024