5 Injured After Fire At Tinker AFB

Five people were injured in a fire at Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday.

By: News 9

-

According to Tinker AFB, there was a 'small fire in one of the industrial areas' around 9:30 a.m.

Tinker AFB officials said five people suffered injuries, one of whom was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Tinker AFB says that the cause of the incident is under investigation.