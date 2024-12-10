5 Injured After Fire At Tinker AFB

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 5:35 pm

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

Five people were injured in a fire at Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday.

According to Tinker AFB, there was a 'small fire in one of the industrial areas' around 9:30 a.m.

Tinker AFB officials said five people suffered injuries, one of whom was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Tinker AFB says that the cause of the incident is under investigation.
