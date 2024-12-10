Person Struck By Vehicle In SW Oklahoma City

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 7:05 am
One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police said a driver was traveling near Southwest 29th Street and Interstate 44 when they struck a person in the street.
OCPD said the driver did not see the person who was struck but stayed on scene until police arrived.
