The Hot Seat Extended: Gov. Stitt Discusses Energy Strategy, Economic Growth, State's Energy Future

Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses the significance of oil and natural gas for the state.

By: News On 6, News 9

News 9 and News On 6 political analysts Scott Mitchell and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt discuss the state's energy sector, emphasizing the significant role oil and natural gas play in Oklahoma's economy.

Gov. Stitt highlights Oklahoma's standing as a top producer of natural gas and oil, with these resources contributing to about 10% of the state's revenue.