WB I-40 Near US-81 In El Reno Reopened Following Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near US-81 in El Reno are now open following a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday.

Saturday, December 7th 2024, 7:10 pm

By: News 9


EL RENO, Okla. -

OHP says the non-injury collision happened at mile marker 128, about three miles east of El Reno on Saturday afternoon.

A portion of the semi's load was spilled on the roadway.
