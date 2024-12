One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

-

One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at SE 44th and Sunnylane Saturday morning.

An adult man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.