By: News 9

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Dec. 6, 2024, is Tate Wickard.

Tate plays center and defensive tackle for the Westmoore Junior Jags.

His nominator says he's also recently been added to the kick return team.

When he's not on the football field, Tate also plays baseball.