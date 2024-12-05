Kingfisher Public Schools Announces Staff Cuts Amid Multi-Million-Dollar Lawsuit Settlement

Kingfisher Public Schools is cutting staff to address a $1.9 million budget shortfall following a $5 million hazing lawsuit settlement involving former coach Jeff Myers.

Kingfisher Public Schools announced staff cuts following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit settlement.

The settlement stems from a hazing lawsuit filed by former football player Mason Meckleburg, who alleges years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of coaches, including former football coach Jeff Myers.

The district reached a $5 million settlement with Meckleburg, but the financial burden is now taking a toll on the school’s budget. Interim Superintendent Andy Evans said the district needed to make difficult decisions, including reducing staff, to offset a $1.9 million budget shortfall.

"We're trying to cut back $1.9 million, and unfortunately, the only place we have to do that is in staffing," Evans said. "This will affect every aspect of the school."

Evans said the district's overall budget, initially set at $16.25 million, was reduced to $14.29 million by the excise board to avoid a property tax increase.

“I understand what personal property tax does and what ad valorem tax does to your budget, and we don't want to see anybody harmed in that way, but we still have to have enough money to run a school,” Evans said.

Myers, whose teaching certificate was revoked, remains on the district's payroll despite facing criminal charges. He is charged with felony child neglect in connection to the hazing case, and a judge recently denied a motion to quash the charges, ensuring that the criminal case will proceed.

“Until adjudication is completed, we are in a holding pattern until the end of this situation,” Evans said.

Evans did not specify how many positions would be affected by the cuts but said those impacted would have 20 days to appeal the decisions.

"We’re trying to support our teachers in any way we possibly can through this difficult situation," Evans added.

Myers has a bond appearance set for Feb. 5.