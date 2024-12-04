UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Killed In Shooting Outside Midtown Manhattan Hotel

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD says.

By: CBS News

A spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare told CBS News the shooting took place during the company's investors conference. Thompson had been with the company since 2004 and was named CEO in 2021, according to its website.

Police sources say the 50-year-old CEO was shot once in the chest in what appears to be a targeted attack. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West, but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators are now searching for the gunman, who sources say took off wearing a black face mask.

A law enforcement source told CBS News investigators have a video of the shooting, and it appears the suspect had been waiting for Thompson beforehand. He was not robbed, and police do not have a motive at this time.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Sixth Avenue near West 54th Street. More than a dozen officers responded and blocked off West 54th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues for the morning commute.

"We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement.

The hotel is located in a busy area, just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, where the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday night.

One witness said he was sitting inside his car when he heard a gunshot and saw a man running away with a gun in his hand.

"I was looking at my phone and I hear the shot," he said. "I was shocked, it's the first time I've ever seen a crime right in front of me. Now I fear he could shoot me too."