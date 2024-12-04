Fire Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Fatal SE Oklahoma City Blaze

Firefighters responded to a house fire that left one person dead Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the fire near Southeast 34th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but heavy flames were reported coming from the structure.

Firefighters say five people evacuated from the home, but one person is confirmed to have died.

"We were able to get inside the structure, crews were in there hitting hotspots and pulling some of the debris back to make sure the fire was out," OKCFD Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay said. "They did, unfortunately, find someone inside who was deceased."

Lindsay also said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire.

No names have been released at this time.

Firefighters say the structure is considered a total loss.

