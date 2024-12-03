Veterans Find Healing And Challenge Through Reigning Horse Therapy

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is hosting the Super Bowl of reigning horse competitions, with riders from across the globe competing. Now, with all the competition the event has now evolved to include veterans.

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is hosting the Super Bowl of reigning horse competitions, with riders from across the globe competing. Now, with all the competition the event has now evolved to include veterans.

They are veterans, some of the bravest, toughest people in the country. “I’m a paratrooper, I like to jump out of airplanes,” said Reed Knutson Army veteran and Founder of Two Ravens Foundation.

They have experienced the indescribable. “I was in the Army sixteen years, special forces green beret,” said Ryan Cowley.

Therapy for them is not about forgetting it is about refocusing. “You got to be centered, you got to be grounded, it’s a thousand-pound free-thinking animal,” said Knutson.

Veteran Reed Knutson found his therapy in the saddle of a horse and started his Two Ravens Foundation hoping to give other veterans the same relief

“Having horses in my life during that transition really helped fill a lot of gaps that veterans are struggling to find once they get out,” said Cowley.

Knutson teamed up with Nathan Piper, one of the top riders and reigning horse trainers in the country, he was honored to get the call.

“They’re fighting evils we don’t even know exist to keep our freedoms, and so anything we can do to help them go from the military life to civilian life,” said Nathan Piper, Owner of Nathan Piper Reigning Horses.

On Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, these veterans will take over the arena and show off their reigning moves for their own competition.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time that the National Reigning Horse Association has done a military slide,” said Knutson.

“Very awesome opportunity, a little nervous, a little excited for it,” said Cowley.

Piper, who is also competing at the event, will keep a watchful eye on his students

“It gives them a challenge, gives them something to focus on, we get to work together, and it’s just been a blast,” said Piper.

For information about riding therapy and the reigning horse therapy for veterans visit HERE.