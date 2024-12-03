Nonprofit In Norman Needs Help Fulfilling Holiday Wishes For Over 400 Kids

The Center for Children and Families in Norman is providing critical support to families through counseling, parenting programs, a baby pantry, and a holiday wishes initiative that connects community donors with children in need, with 193 kids still awaiting adoption this year.

The Center For Children And Families in Norman is all about helping families in central Oklahoma, especially during this time of year.

“We exist to heal children, empower youth, and strengthen families,” said Melissa Klink, CEO of The Center for Children and Families.

It’s done through counseling programs for kids, parenting programs, the Boys and Girls Club of Norman, and a baby pantry.

“Which provides essential services such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, no questions asked,” said Klink.

This time of year is all about their holiday wishes program.

“Families submit three wishes, around $100, and we are able to partner them with donors in the community,” said Klink.

Most of the name submissions are through the Boys and Girls Club, and the program includes siblings.

“So, if older sister is in Boys and Girls Club, the two-year-old at home does not get left out,” said Klink.

This year the need is greater than in the past. “Last year we helped 350 kids. This year we have 428 kids,” said Klink.

Supporters can adopt a child and shop for them or make a donation to ensure every kid gets their wants and their needs.

“You know, one list that I saw; it was a kid needed basketball shoes for basketball season that’s upcoming, which that’s a need, not really a wish,” said Klink.

“As of this morning, of our 428 list, we still have 193 that need to be adopted,” said Klink.

For more information about The Center for Children and Families, or to adopt a child’s list for Christmas, or to make a donation, visit www.ccfinorman.org/holiday-wishes.