Former Stillwater Dental Assistant Facing Sexual Abuse Charges Hearing Pushed To January

A former Stillwater dental assistant facing multiple charges of sexual abuse was expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, but it was moved to Jan. 6, 2024.

His court date was pushed back to January 6, 2025, as his attorney said she had not spoken with him yet to determine whether he wanted to waive.

Court records say Cody Stolfa is scheduled to be in court Monday morning after he was accused of posting videos to the dark web showing him abusing unconscious patients in Stillwater.

The Payne County District Attorney's office presented 17 new felony cases in court last week, each representing a victim.

Stolfa now faces more than 30 total charges after he was arrested in July for allegedly recording himself assaulting a 19-year-old male patient recovering from oral surgery and then posting it on the dark web.

Afterward, detectives say they uncovered more sexual offenses which led to more victims coming forward.