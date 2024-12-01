1 Dead, 1 Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash In SW OKC

A person is dead and another is in police custody after a reckless driving incident escalated into a high-speed chase and crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night.

By: News 9

A person is dead and another is in police custody after a reckless driving incident escalated into a high-speed chase and crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night.

Oklahoma City police have not released the victim's identity or confirmed the death, but family members tell News 9 that Patricia Marse was killed in the crash.

OCPD says officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Southwest 28th Street and South Agnew Avenue, where witnesses told them a man driving a gray Chrysler 300 was arguing with people at a large gathering and driving recklessly, including performing donuts in the area.

When officers arrived, the driver fled at high speeds, leading police on a short pursuit.

The chase ended when police say the suspect rear-ended a silver Ford Explorer on Southwest 29th Street near South Miller Avenue. The SUV rolled over, ejecting its female driver.

The suspect’s vehicle was disabled after the crash, and police arrested him on South Miller Avenue.

Authorities say he is expected to face multiple charges including DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.