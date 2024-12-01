1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing

Saturday, November 30th 2024, 10:41 pm
One person is injured following a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the stabbing happened near Southwest 29th Street and Interstate 44.
According to police, a person was stabbed at a motel in the area.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
