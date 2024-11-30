Trudeau Travels To Florida To Meet With Trump At Mar-A-Lago After Speaking Against Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Canada's CBC News reported. The meeting comes in the wake of Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods coming from Canada.

By: CBS News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Canada's CBC News reported. The meeting comes in the wake of Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods coming from Canada.

Trudeau was expected to dine with Trump at Mar-a-largo Friday night, according to senior sources who spoke to CBC News on condition they not be named due to the sensitivity of the trip. The sources said the meeting was pushed for by Canadian officials, the Canadian broadcaster said.

Trudeau's plane landed at Palm Beach International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. local time. A smiling Trudeau declined comment upon returning to his West Palm Beach hotel late Friday from Mar-a-Lago. The Trump transition team did not comment on the meeting when reached by CBS News.

Joining Trump and Trudeau at dinner were Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump's pick to lead the Interior Department, Mike Waltz, Trump's choice to be his national security adviser, and the three men's wives, a person familiar with the dinner plans who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press.

Also attending the dinner, the person told the AP, were Republican Senator-elect David McCormick of Pennsylvania, and his wife Dina Powell, a former deputy national security adviser under Trump, as well as Katie Telford, Trudeau's chief of staff.

On Saturday, while leaving a hotel in West Palm, Trudeau told reporters that "it was an excellent conversation" with Trump the night before. He did not comment on questions about whether the tariffs were part of the conversation or about his relationship with the president-elect.

The meeting comes after Trudeau earlier Friday cautioned that if Trump follows through on this threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products, he would be raising prices for Americans and hurting American businesses.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if the countries don't stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across southern and northern borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.

"It is important to understand that Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out. There's no question about it," Trudeau said to reporters in Prince Edward Island in Atlantic Canada earlier Friday.

"Our responsibility is to point out that he would not just be harming Canadians, who work so well with the United States, but he would actually be raising prices for American citizens as well and hurting American industry and business," he added.

Trudeau said Trump got elected because he promised to bring down the cost of groceries, but now he's talking about adding 25% to the cost of all kinds of products, including potatoes from Prince Edward Island.

Those tariffs could essentially blow up the North American trade pact that Trump's team negotiated during his first term. Trudeau noted they were able to successfully re-negotiate the deal, which he calls a "win-win" for both countries.

"We can work together as we did previously," Trudeau said.

Although Trump once called Trudeau "weak" and "dishonest" during his first term, ties between the two countries have remained among the closest in the world. Trudeau is the first leader from the Group of Seven countries to visit Trump since the Nov. 4 election.

Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, speaking on Fox News Friday night, said that he was "certain" that Trudeau "is going to come down and have a conversation with the president and say, 'Sir, what can we do to keep this border open, what can we do to keep goods flowing? We know we have problems we are here to fix it.'"

Trump made the tariff threat Monday while railing against an influx of illegal migrants, even though the numbers at the Canadian border pale in comparison to the southern border.

The U.S. Border Patrol made 56,530 arrests at the Mexican border in October alone — and 23,721 arrests at the Canadian one between October 2023 and September 2024.

Trump also railed about fentanyl from Mexico and Canada, even though seizures from the Canadian border are few in comparison to the Mexican border. U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared with 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair but they are ready to make new investments in border security.

"We're going to work together to meet some of the concerns," Trudeau said. "But ultimately it is through lots of real constructive conversations with President Trump that I am going to have, that will keep us moving forward on the right track for all Canadians."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she is confident that a tariff war with the United States will be averted. Trump posted on social media that he had spoken with her and she had agreed to stop unauthorized migration across the border into the United States.

When Trump imposed higher tariffs during his first term in office, other countries responded with retaliatory tariffs of their own. Canada, for instance, announced billions of new duties in 2018 against the U.S. in a tit-for-tat response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $2.7 billion worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing in for national security.