News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Nov. 27, 2024, is Phallyn McHenry-Guzman.

Phallyn has played basketball since she was 5 years old.

In 2024 she won a state title with the undefeated El Reno Lady Indians.

Her nominator says her love of basketball is what keeps her thriving in life.