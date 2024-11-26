Crews Respond To SW Oklahoma City Crash

Crews are on the scene of a crash near Wesmoore High School in southwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, November 26th 2024, 10:21 am

By: News 9


Authorities have confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on injuries.

The scene is near Southwest 119th Street and Western Avenue.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
