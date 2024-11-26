1 Injured In SE OKC Accident

Monday, November 25th 2024, 6:22 pm
One person was injured in an accident in southeast Oklahoma City Monday evening, police say.
Police confirmed that the scene is near Southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
November 25th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 27th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024