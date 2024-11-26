1 Injured In SE OKC Accident

One person was injured in an accident in southeast Oklahoma City Monday evening, police say.

Monday, November 25th 2024, 6:22 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured in an accident in southeast Oklahoma City Monday evening, police say.

Police confirmed that the scene is near Southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 25th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 27th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024