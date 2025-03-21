Judge dismisses case against OSDE over alleged bullying incident in Cherokee Co.

Judge dismisses Oklahoma grandmother's lawsuit against State Superintendent Walters and OSDOE over alleged school bullying negligence. Here are details and Walters' statement.

By: News 9, News On 6, Carrie Winchel

An Oklahoma County District Judge has granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education for allegedly violating state law by not stepping in when her grandkids were bullied in school.

The lawsuit said the woman's grandchildren were elementary students at Keys Public Schools in Cherokee County.

In the suit, the woman claimed state agencies did not take their investigation into her formal complaints about the school seriously.

On March 6, 2025, the judge in the case granted OSDE's motion to dismiss, on the grounds the plaintiff did not make a strong enough case that Walters and OSDE were negligent in handling the investigation.





Walters' statement about the dismissal is below.