Judge dismisses case against OSDE over alleged bullying incident in Cherokee Co.

Judge dismisses Oklahoma grandmother's lawsuit against State Superintendent Walters and OSDOE over alleged school bullying negligence. Here are details and Walters' statement.

Friday, March 21st 2025, 2:53 pm

By: News 9, News On 6, Carrie Winchel


An Oklahoma County District Judge has granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education for allegedly violating state law by not stepping in when her grandkids were bullied in school.

The lawsuit said the woman's grandchildren were elementary students at Keys Public Schools in Cherokee County.

In the suit, the woman claimed state agencies did not take their investigation into her formal complaints about the school seriously.

On March 6, 2025, the judge in the case granted OSDE's motion to dismiss, on the grounds the plaintiff did not make a strong enough case that Walters and OSDE were negligent in handling the investigation.


Walters' statement about the dismissal is below.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 21st, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025