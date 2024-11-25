SEC Fines OU $200,000 After Fans Storm Field Twice In Win Over Alabama

On Sunday the Southeastern Conference announced that the University of Oklahoma will be fined $200,000 for violations of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football games on November 23.

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday that the University of Oklahoma has been fined $200,000 for violations of the league’s access to competition area policy during and after its game against Alabama on Nov. 23.

Oklahoma fans stormed the field twice during the Sooners' stunning 24-3 victory over the No. 7 Crimson Tide. The first violation occurred when fans prematurely entered the field before the game clock expired, causing a delay in the contest. The second violation came when fans fully stormed the field after the final whistle to celebrate the upset win on Senior Night.

The $200,000 fine includes $100,000 for Oklahoma’s first offense under the SEC’s revised policy and an additional $100,000 for the premature on-field entry. Fines collected for these violations are directed to the opposing institution.

The SEC’s access to competition area policy, designed to protect the safety of players, coaches, officials, and fans, prohibits spectators from entering the field at any time before, during, or after games. The policy applies to all sports sponsored by the conference and was last updated at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

“This policy is in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the SEC stated. Penalties for violations range from $100,000 for a first offense to $250,000 for a second and $500,000 for subsequent offenses.

Oklahoma’s historic victory over Alabama marked its first on-field celebration at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in over two decades. Despite the fines, the Sooners' triumph stands as a defining moment in their inaugural SEC season.

Sunday evening the OU Athletics Department said they did not have a statement regarding the fine.