Oklahoma State Falls To Texas Tech 56-48, Remaining Winless In Big 12 Play

By: Associated Press

Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks each accounted for four touchdowns while Jacob Rodriguez made two key defensive plays to secure Texas Tech’s 56-48 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from their previous loss to Colorado, while Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8) extended its losing streak to eight games, remaining the Big 12’s lone team without a conference win. The Cowboys’ season finale at No. 16 Colorado on Friday is their last chance to avoid going winless in conference play for the first time under coach Mike Gundy.

On Senior Day in Boone Pickens Stadium, a freshman tried to lift the Cowboys out of their rut. Maealiuaki Smith, who took over for Alan Bowman, invigorated the offense during his first career start, completing 26 of 36 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Texas Tech amassed 543 yards of offense while OSU had 508.

Morton was 37-of-53 passing for 404 yards and threw four touchdowns. Brooks had 28 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

“There were a lot of explosive (plays) tonight, which is always fun,” Morton said. “I thought we did a good job on offense of doing the little things right, not trying to do too much. I’m very pleased with the way we played. I think we still left a lot out there, so there’s still a lot to correct.”

After multiple ties, Texas Tech claimed the lead for good when Brooks ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:12 left, capitalizing on ideal field position from Drae McCray’s 45-yard kick return. Rodriguez spoiled OSU’s chance to tie the game, recovering a fumble in the end zone as Texas Tech extended its lead to 56-42. Then Rodriguez sealed the win with his 9-yard interception on the final drive.

Ollie Gordon II boosted the Cowboys with 15 carries for a season-high 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns, three receptions for 30 yards and a 27-yard pass to Rashod Owens.

Woes and blunders

In the third quarter, Logan Ward’s 42-yard field-goal attempt for Oklahoma State bounced off the left upright, and Trevon McAlpine blocked Ward’s last PAT attempt in the fourth. ... A botched kickoff led to a Texas Tech touchdown in the third quarter.

Next season return

Asked whether he will return next year to OSU next season despite the Cowboys’ first eight-loss season in his 20 seasons at the helm, coach Mike Gundy said he is motivated to keep coaching the Cowboys. “I have as much energy now as I did when I took this job,” Gundy said. “And most of you guys think I’m crazy, which I am. ... And even though we’re in a really tough situation here that we haven’t been in 18 years, I’m excited to come to work tomorrow and try to find a way to beat Colorado.”

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders showcased their high-powered offense to get their season back on track. For the third straight season under coach Joey McGuire, Texas Tech has at least five conference wins. “Looking back on this year, there are going to be some things that we missed out on, but there are also going to be things that we are doing to push the program ahead,” McGuire said. “One of them is that this is our first winning record on the road since I got to Texas Tech.”

Oklahoma State: Despite preseason expectations of Big 12 title contention, the Cowboys’ miserable season continued to slide downhill. OSU failed to win on Senior Day, and its hopes of managing one conference win are dwindling. The Cowboys need to defeat Colorado in Boulder to avoid finishing the season as the only Big 12 team without a conference win. The last time OSU finished with a winless conference record was 1994 when Pat Jones was coaching the Cowboys in the Big 8.

Up next

Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at No. 16 Colorado on Friday.

