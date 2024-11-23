Stillwater Dental Assistant Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients

A former Stillwater dental assistant has been charged with multiple sexual offenses, including forcible sodomy and child exploitation, after an investigation revealed videos of him assaulting unconscious patients, police say.

-

A man was arrested in Stillwater as part of a sexual assault investigation beginning in early 2024, according to police.

Stillwater police say 35-year-old Cody Allen Stolfa, who is currently detained at the Payne County Jail on the charge of forcible sodomy for the alleged sexual assault of an unconscious victim who was recovering from dental surgery.

According to police, in June of 2024, local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents presented SPD detectives with a video recording from 2021 which had been discovered on the dark web.

Court records say that the initial victim, a 19-year-old male was sitting in a medical chair with medical equipment still hooked up to him in the video that was obtained. Documents show the victim appeared to be asleep or unconscious when Stolfa was seen assaulting him.

Since then, SPD said investigators have obtained several videos and photographs that revealed multiple sexual offenses, which investigators said occurred from June to Sept. of 2021.

Court records show that Stolfa had 115 media files attached to his personal email account, in a folder labeled “naughty.”

Stolfa was working as a dental assistant at a Stillwater oral surgery clinic during the time of the assaults.

Court documents show disturbing details from the alleged assaults, which investigators say happened between June and Sept. 2021. An attorney for the clinic confirms that Stolfa was employed from March 10 and Oct. 13, 2021.

According to Stillwater Police, 15 victims are involved in the investigation, all of whom have been positively identified and notified of the investigation.

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office says none of the victims knew they were assaulted until videos surfaced on the dark web. They say the victims were between the ages of 15 and 23 at the time of the assaults, and seven of the patients were minors.

Records show Stolfa appeared in court on the initial Sodomy charge in October where the court entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant. He is due back in court on Dec. 3, 2024.

Hearings for the additional charges against Stolfa have not been set.

Stillwater Police said the department has presented the following charges to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, and all counts were filed this afternoon: